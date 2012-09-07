Buru Energy Ltd looks the most expensive among 39
stocks in Australia's energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation model with a
score of 1. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.
It also has a poor Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 9. Combined
with a low Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 1, this suggests that
the stock is overvalued.
Buru also has a SmartHoldings score of 28 which is below
average for the sector.
Its Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow as a percent of sales
for 2012 lag industry average by 284 percent and 1927 percent
respectively.
The data includes companies in the sector tracked by at
least three analysts. All the three analysts tracking the stock
give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating.
The stock is down more than 22 percent since July 31, while
the broader index is up 1 percent for the same period as
of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)