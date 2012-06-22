Thailand's Cal-Comp Electronics scores the lowest on
earnings quality among eight companies in the country's IT
sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The electronics manufacturer has an Earnings Quality score
of 33, the lowest in the sector, and a SmartHoldings score of 26
the second lowest in the group.
The company's net margin lags the industry average by 5.7
percent and its free cash flow as a percentage of sales also
lags the industry average by 2.8 percent.
Of the four analysts tracking the stock, one recommends a
hold while three rate it a strong sell.
The stock is down more than 17 percent over the past year,
while the broader index is up nearly 13 percent for the
same period.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)