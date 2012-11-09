* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/guq83t

Shares of Capitacommercial Trust, which have risen more than 14 percent over the past three months, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below it 20-day exponential moving average on Friday, a negative sign.

Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, is falling, suggesting an end to its prolonged uptrend.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line and RSI is at a 14-day low.

The stock is up 4 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down 0.3 percent in the same period, based on Thursday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)