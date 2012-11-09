* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/guq83t
Shares of Capitacommercial Trust, which have risen
more than 14 percent over the past three months, could reverse,
technical charts suggest.
The stock has cut below it 20-day exponential moving average
on Friday, a negative sign.
Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical indicator, is falling, suggesting an end to its
prolonged uptrend.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line and
RSI is at a 14-day low.
The stock is up 4 percent over the past month, while the
sector index is down 0.3 percent in the same
period, based on Thursday's close.
