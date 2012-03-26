Malaysia's Carlsberg Breweries, which is up about
22 percent year-to-date, shows signs of weakness.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, fell 3 points to 39 on Monday. A reading above
40 is considered a trend mature zone and the fall suggests the
end of uptrend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below
the signal line.
The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
The stock fell 2.49 percent on Monday, while the broader
index is down 0.18 percent.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/syn37s
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Suni Nair)