Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia is seeing earnings
upgrades by analysts and leads the list in Malaysia for
analysts' revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and
changes in their ratings, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
Five out of eight analysts have raised their full-year EPS
estimates on Carlsberg by 7.1 percent since November 16.
The brewer has a strong Analyst Revisions Model score, which
measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers. This
model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives
additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the
past.
Carlsberg Malaysia has an ARM score of 98 out of 100, and
leads the ARM ranking in Malaysia out of 144 stocks, according
to the data, which includes companies tracked by at last three
analysts.
Carlsberg's peer Guinness Anchor also has a strong
ARM score of 91, suggesting a positive outlook for the breweries
sector.
CONTEXT:
Carlsberg Malaysia's group profit after tax rose 43 percent
to 48.9 million ringgit for the third quarter ending September
30.
External PDF link for results: r.reuters.com/nak25s
The company's shares have edged up about 2.0 percent after
the results. The shares have risen 6.3 percent over the past
month in line with the broader KLSE index.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anshuman Daga)