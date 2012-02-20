Malaysia's CB Industrial Product Holdings scores highly on valuation and earnings quality signals among the 23 stocks in the country's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The maker of palm oil mill equipment has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 93 and a Valuation-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 97. The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on CB Industrial by 10.5 percent for the year ending 2012.

The stock trades at 4.99 ringgit, which is about half the intrinsic value of 9.7 ringgit, as pegged by StarMine.

The stock also has a high SmartHoldings score of 91, indicating a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Of the four analysts tracking the stock, three have given it 'Strong Buy' or 'Buy' recommendations and one has a 'Hold' rating.

The stock is up about 12 percent year-to-date, against a 1.73 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)