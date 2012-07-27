Cebu Air leads on earnings upgrades among 39
companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company's Analyst Revision score has risen to 70 from 3 a
month ago.
Two out of 12 analysts tracking the stock have raised EPS
estimates by 12.9 percent for the year ending 2012, over the
past month.
Its high SmartHoldings score of 86 suggests potential
increase in institutional ownership, and a high Earnings Quality
score of 80 suggests strong earnings sustainability.
Nine out of 12 analysts have strong buy or buy ratings, one
has a hold and two have a sell.
The stock is up 1.25 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is down 0.7 percent, as of Thursday's
close.
CONTEXT:
Cebu Air posted a net profit of 962.4 million pesos for the
first quarter, down 20 percent from a year ago. It is expected
to report second-quarter results on August 6.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)