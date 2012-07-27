Cebu Air leads on earnings upgrades among 39 companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company's Analyst Revision score has risen to 70 from 3 a month ago.

Two out of 12 analysts tracking the stock have raised EPS estimates by 12.9 percent for the year ending 2012, over the past month.

Its high SmartHoldings score of 86 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership, and a high Earnings Quality score of 80 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Nine out of 12 analysts have strong buy or buy ratings, one has a hold and two have a sell.

The stock is up 1.25 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 0.7 percent, as of Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

Cebu Air posted a net profit of 962.4 million pesos for the first quarter, down 20 percent from a year ago. It is expected to report second-quarter results on August 6.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)