Mall operator Central Pattana Pcl is the most expensive
stock in Thailand's financial sector based on several valuation
metrics, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
Thailand's largest shopping-centre developer has a StarMine
Relative Valuation percentile score of 16, the lowest among its
peers. According to the model, which combines six
ratios to measure a company's relative valuation, the lower the
score the more expensive the stock.
The data is based on 26 companies tracked by StarMine that
are covered by at least three analysts.
Shares of Central Pattana, which has been forced to close
some of its stores due to widespread flooding in the Southeast
nation, has a StarMine Intrinsic Value of 20.47 baht. The stock
currently trades at about 40 baht, which means it has a
price-to-intrinsic value multiple of 1.95 -- the highest in the
sector.
The company also has low StarMine
Valuation-Momentum (Val-Mo)and Earnings Quality percentile
scores of 37 and 24, respectively, compared to some of its
listed peers such as LPN development, which has a
Val-Mo and Earnings Quality score of 96 and 96, respectively.
The stock has nearly caught up with analysts' mean target
price of 40.35 baht, indicating that all the positives are
already priced in.
For a StarMine dataset: link.reuters.com/par65s
CONTEXT:
In November, Central Pattana said it would miss its 2011
revenue growth target of 15 percent because floods had forced
the temporary closure of some malls and cut sales at others.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region .
Starmine's Valuation-Momentum Score ranks stocks based on a
combination of two valuation and two momentum metrics. Earnings
Quality Score ranks stocks based on its sustainability of
earnings in the next 12 months.
