Singapore food group Cerebos Pacific Ltd is trading
near overbought levels and technical charts point to a reversal.
The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator,
shows a negative divergence and is at 64.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator
also failed to confirm the last high made by the stock in early
February and is below the trigger line.
The stock is trading close to its resistance level of S$5.40
and a break above this level with heavy volumes could push the
stock higher. The next resistance could be S$ 5.57.
The stock has rallied 17.50 percent so far since touching a
low of S$4.56 in late November.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/wyp56s
CONTEXT:
A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high
but its technical indicators such as the RSI move lower,
indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.
The company has underperformed the 11.92 percent rise in the
benchmark Straits Times Index so far this year and has
risen 6.77 percent.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)