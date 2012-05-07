* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/kyt97s

Shares of Indonesia's Charoen Pokphan, down sharply over the past week, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock, currently down 3.8 percent, has broken its 50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards.

Also, it has formed a falling window candlestick pattern. The two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.

Relative Strength Index at its 14-day low is a negative sign.

The stock is down 2.75 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2 percent for the same period, as of Friday.

CONTEXT:

A falling window occurs where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow. A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)