Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/kyt97s
Shares of Indonesia's Charoen Pokphan, down sharply over the past week, could fall further, technicals suggest.
The stock, currently down 3.8 percent, has broken its 50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards.
Also, it has formed a falling window candlestick pattern. The two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.
Relative Strength Index at its 14-day low is a negative sign.
The stock is down 2.75 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2 percent for the same period, as of Friday.
CONTEXT:
A falling window occurs where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow. A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.