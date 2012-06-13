China Fishery Group lags on analyst revisions among 15 companies in Singapore's consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company's Analyst Revision Model score has moved down to 4 from 75 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending September 2012 by 5.9 percent over the past month.

The company had a negative free cash flow of $19 million, against a net income of $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 2012, suggesting earnings are not backed by cash flows.

Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

The stock is down more than 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 3 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

S&P report on China Fishery Group (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)