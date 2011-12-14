Shares in Thailand's Ch Karnchang Public Co. slipped below their 200-day simple moving average and made a Black Marubozu candlestick on Wednesday, indicating that the stock could be headed for further declines.

A Black Marubozu candlestick pattern in a technical stock chart at market close indicates that sellers controlled the trading action through the day.

Shares of Thailand's second-biggest building contractor closed down 3.25 percent at 7.45 Baht on Wednesday. The stock, which has been on an uptrend since it hit a 52-week low of 5.55 Baht on Sept. 26, has fallen 7 percent since Dec. 8, when one of its key projects was delayed.

Fibonacci Retracements show that the next support level for the stock is 7.35 Baht. If the stock falls below this level, the next support could be at 7.01 Baht.

ADX, which measures the strength of the current trend, has fallen from 43 to 36, indicating that the recent bullish trend is weakening.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/mex55s

CONTEXT:

Shares in Ch Karnchang have dropped 7 percent since Dec. 8 due to concerns about its earnings outlook after Laos suspended the $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project.

A Black Marubozu forms when a stock's open equals its high and the close equals the low