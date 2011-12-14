Shares in Thailand's Ch Karnchang Public Co. slipped
below their 200-day simple moving average and made a Black
Marubozu candlestick on Wednesday, indicating that the stock
could be headed for further declines.
A Black Marubozu candlestick pattern in a technical stock
chart at market close indicates that sellers controlled the
trading action through the day.
Shares of Thailand's second-biggest building contractor
closed down 3.25 percent at 7.45 Baht on Wednesday. The stock,
which has been on an uptrend since it hit a 52-week low of 5.55
Baht on Sept. 26, has fallen 7 percent since Dec. 8, when one of
its key projects was delayed.
Fibonacci Retracements show that the next support level for
the stock is 7.35 Baht. If the stock falls below this level, the
next support could be at 7.01 Baht.
ADX, which measures the strength of the current trend, has
fallen from 43 to 36, indicating that the recent bullish trend
is weakening.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/mex55s
CONTEXT:
Shares in Ch Karnchang have dropped 7 percent since Dec. 8
due to concerns about its earnings outlook after Laos suspended
the $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project.
A Black Marubozu forms when a stock's open equals its high
and the close equals the low
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)