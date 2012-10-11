Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk Pt leads on analyst revisions among eight companies in Indonesia's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The toll road operator has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 85, the highest in the sector. Analysts have raised the average EPS estimate for the year ending December 2012 by 5.2 percent over the last month.

A high score of 89 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 9.7 against the peer average of 15. The company posted a net profit of 134.4 billion rupiah for the quarter ended June 2012, from 88.6 billion a year ago.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two give it a 'strong buy' rating, while one recommends a 'hold'.

The shares of the company have risen 25 percent so far this year, while the sector index gained 30 percent in the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

United Tractors lags the sector with an ARM score of 4.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)