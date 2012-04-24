* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qet77s
Shares of Singapore's City Developments, which are
down more than 6.5 percent over the last month, look set for a
further downside, technical charts suggest.
The stock slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving
Average, having formed a Black Marubozu, a strong bearish
candlestick pattern, on Monday.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
signal, suggests a new downtrend for City Development shares.
The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 18 on Tuesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock is down more than 2.5 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is down nearly 1 percent for the same
period, as of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is
equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to
the day's low.
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)