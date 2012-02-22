Feb 22 Shares in Australia's Coalspur
Mines Ltd are trading near oversold levels, with
technical charts pointing to a likely reversal.
The coal exploration company's stock is trading close to its
support level of A$1.52 and has reversed from this level
previously. It has been trading in the A$1.93 - A$1.52 band
since early November.
The stock's Williams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring
overbought and oversold levels, is at 84. A level above 80
indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests
overbought levels.
The Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is close
to oversold levels of 37. However, a break below A$1.52 could
push the stock down further to A$1.45 levels.
Year-to-date, the stock has underperformed in a broader
market up about 6 percent.
For a technical chart, click: link.reuters.com/qud76s
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)