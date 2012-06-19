Coastal Contracts lags on analyst revisions among 23
companies in Malaysia's industrials sector, tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has
decreased to 2 from 49 a month ago, suggesting analysts are
bearish about its outlook.
Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year
ending December 2012 by an average of 10.5 percent over the past
month.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock, one each
recommends a strong buy, buy and hold.
The stock is currently trading at 36 percent of its
intrinsic value of 5.36 ringgit.
It has depreciated nearly 29 percent over the past year,
while the broader index is up 1.23 percent for the same
period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)