* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/gab29s Shares of Singapore's Comfortdelgro Corp, which are up more than 3 percent over the past week, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock's 20-day exponential moving average has cut its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a bullish crossover.

Its MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Comfortdelgro shares as it made higher lows and advanced to 18 on Friday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The On Balance Volume indicator rising along with the stock price is a positive sign.

The stock is up 4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)