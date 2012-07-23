* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jyp59s

Shares of Comfortdelgro, which have been on an uptrend since June, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) shows a bearish divergence as the indicator has made lower highs, though the stock price has made higher highs.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, has declined to 39 from 40 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend-mature zone.

The Money Flow Index indicator shows a bearish failure swing. A bearish failure swing occurs when MFI becomes overbought above 80, then falls below 80 and fails to move above 80 on a bounce and then breaks below the prior reaction low.

The stock is up more than 9 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 5.6 percent for the same period, based on Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)