SMS Management and Technology and DWS Ltd have been identified as contrarian stocks in Australia, a screening of Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The technology stocks performed badly this year by plummeting 30 percent and 10 percent, with worst analyst revision model scores of 6 and 31 respectively.

A lower ARM score indicates that the analysts' outlook for the stock is weak.

But the two companies have got a good track record with 5-year revenue growth of above 15 percent. StarMine earnings quality score is above 90 for both, indicating strong profits and a faster growth than their peers in 2012.

The companies show zero debt, with a dividend yield above 5 and a current ratio of more than 2.

Both stocks are trading at about half of StarMine's intrinsic values, suggesting that they are priced lower relative to their fundamentals. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)