Aug 17 CSG Ltd is likely to miss consensus earnings estimates for the year ending June 2012 by the widest margin among 14 firms in Australia's IT sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm, which is due to report full-year earnings on Aug. 20, shows the biggest negative predicted surprise of 14 percent.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for CSG stands at A$0.093, the StarMine SmartEstimate is A$0.080.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts. In most cases, the mean estimate tends to get closer to the SmartEstimate as the reporting day approaches, but this has not been so in the case of CSG, suggesting that actual results will most likely surprise on the downside.

The stock is up nearly 3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 5 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)