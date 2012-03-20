CWT Ltd emerges as a stand-out performer based on
analyst revisions among 115 stocks in Singapore, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The logistics firm has the maximum Analyst Revision score of
100 and a positive predicted surprise of 2.2 percent for the
current financial year 2012.
While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for the
full year is S$0.114, the StarMine SmartEstimate is S$0.116.
Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the
most accurate analysts, suggesting that full-year results could
most likely surprise on the upside.
At current levels of S$1.285, the stock trades at half its
intrinsic value of S$ 2.46, as determined by StarMine.
Year-to-date, it is up nearly 28 percent compared to the 13
percent rise in the benchmark index.
Of the six analysts tracking the stock, five give it strong
buy ratings and one has a buy.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)