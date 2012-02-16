Feb 16 Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise Holdings scores highly on valuation and earnings quality signals among the 12 stocks in the country's energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil and gas services provider has an Earnings Quality score of 93 and a Valuation-Momentum score of 90. The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

It also boasts a favourable Analyst Revision Model score of 88. The stock trades at 1.94 Malaysian ringgit against an intrinsic value of 3.32 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

All five analysts tracking Dayang give it a thumbs-up with strong buy or buy ratings.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Valuation Model (Val-Mo) provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)