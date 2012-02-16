Feb 16 Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise
Holdings scores highly on valuation and earnings
quality signals among the 12 stocks in the country's energy
sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The oil and gas services provider has an Earnings Quality
score of 93 and a Valuation-Momentum score of 90. The data
covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.
It also boasts a favourable Analyst Revision Model score of
88. The stock trades at 1.94 Malaysian ringgit against an
intrinsic value of 3.32 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.
All five analysts tracking Dayang give it a thumbs-up with
strong buy or buy ratings.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Valuation Model (Val-Mo) provides a 1-100
percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a
combination of two value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model
signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. It
provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives
additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the
past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)