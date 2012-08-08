BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fun89s Shares of Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings, which have been on an uptrend over the last two months, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
The Money Flow Index (MFI) shows a bearish divergence as the indicator made lower highs, though the stock price has made higher highs. This suggests the price rise is not accompanied by strong volume.
Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.
The MACD has cut below the signal line, which is bearish.
The stock is up more than 5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3 percent, as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding