BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
Aug 31 Shares of Devine, which are up more than 20 percent this month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
After a sharp rise in August, the stock faced resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.
The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 90, and a reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.
The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: