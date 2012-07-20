Dialog Group ranks the lowest on valuations among 23 companies in Malaysia's industrial sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 13 and 16 respectively. The EQ score has dropped 37 points since its March 2012 filing.

Its net margin and free cashflow as a percentage of sales for 2011 beat its competitors by 7.7 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, 11 recommend a strong buy or buy and one has a hold. They have revised EPS estimates for the company for 2012 upwards by an average of 23 percent over the past month.

The stock is up nearly 3 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 7.5 percent for the same period.

Three other companies in the sector with low Val-Mo are Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering, Malaysian Bulk Carriers, Malaysian Resources Corp with scores of 14 each.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)