Dialog Group ranks the lowest on valuations among 23
companies in Malaysia's industrial sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings
Quality (EQ) scores of 13 and 16 respectively. The EQ score has
dropped 37 points since its March 2012 filing.
Its net margin and free cashflow as a percentage of sales
for 2011 beat its competitors by 7.7 percent and 12 percent
respectively.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, 11 recommend a strong
buy or buy and one has a hold. They have revised EPS estimates
for the company for 2012 upwards by an average of 23 percent
over the past month.
The stock is up nearly 3 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up nearly 7.5 percent for the same
period.
Three other companies in the sector with low Val-Mo are
Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering, Malaysian Bulk
Carriers, Malaysian Resources Corp with
scores of 14 each.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
