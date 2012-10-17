Digi.com Bhd has emerged as the best performer on earnings quality among five companies in Malaysia's telecom services sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Digi.com, Malaysia's thrid-largest mobile phone operator, has the highest possible Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 100.

The operating and net margins for the second quarter ended June 2012 were ahead of industry averages by 8 percentage points.

Of the 29 analysts tracking the stock, six give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold' and six rate it a 'sell' or 'strong sell'.

The company also has a score of 87 in the SmartHoldings Model, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up over 40 percent so far this year, while the broader index gained 8.02 percent in the same period, as of Tuesday's close. The had stock hit a 52-week high at 5.52 ringgit on Oct. 9.

At the other end of the spectrum, Time Dotcom. lags the sector with an EQ score of 5.

CONTEXT:

The company said revenue for the second-quarter of 2012 rose 7 percent on year to 1.58 billion ringgit while net income increased 37 percent to 324 million ringgit.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)