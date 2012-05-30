UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
Shares of industrial conglomerate DMCI Holdings, which have lost nearly 6 percent in value over the past month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.
The stock price has slipped below its 50-day Simple Moving Average on Wednesday, a negative sign.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line and entered the negative zone.
The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is also bearish.
The stock had lost 3.9 percent in the past week, and underperformed the broader index that gained 2.3 percent over the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.