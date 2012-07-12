Malaysia's DRB-Hicom emerges as a stand-out performer on valuations among 19 companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 93 is the highest in the sector.

Its analyst revision score has improved to 81 from 66 over the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Of the five analysts covering the company, three recommend a strong buy while two rate it a buy.

The stock is up nearly 30 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 6.45 percent over the same period.

Three other companies in the sector with high Val-Mo scores are Media Chinese International, Padini Holdings and APM Automative Holdings with 93, 91 and 90 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)