Shares of Dukang Distillers Holdings, which saw a
sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical charts
suggess.
The beverage firm's shares face strong resistance at its
200-day exponential moving average. It formed a Doji candlestick
pattern on Tuesday, which suggests a potential reversal.
The RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation and is
bearish.
The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 89. A reading above 80
suggests an overbought zone.
The stock is up more than 21 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is up nearly 2 percent, based
on Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are
equal or close to each other, and it signals the market is
indecisive.
