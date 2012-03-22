Energy Development Corp has emerged as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 40 companies in the Philippines tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The geothermal power producer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 7 and analysts have lowered their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 11.6 percent over the past month.

It also has a low Value-Momentum score of 14 and an Earnings Quality score of 55.

The stock is down 10 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up over 15 percent.

Another stock that fares poorly on ARM is conglomerate San Miguel Corp. with a score of 8. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on San Miguel by 8.8 percent for the year ending 2012.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Earnings Quality model ranks stocks on their earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)