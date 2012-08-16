Emeco Holdings looks the most attractive on valuations among 65 companies in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has high a Relative Valuation score of 98, and a Value-Momentum score of 96. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

The stock trades at A$0.93, which is less than half the intrinsic value of A$2.22, as determined by StarMine.

Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/E is at 7, compared to the peer average of 9.4, and F12M EV/EBITDA is at 3.3 while the peer average is 5.4.

Two out of 13 analysts have raised their EPS estimates by 2.8 percent for the year ending June 2012, over the last month.

A high score of 91 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 7.23 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 4.58 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Emeco Holdings is expected to announce results on Aug 21.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)