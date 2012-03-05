Shares in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which touched a lifetime high of 14.50 baht on Monday, look expensive at current levels, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil refiner's stock trades nearly 33 percent above its mean price target of 10.71 baht.

The company also scores poorly on StarMine's valuation metrics with a low Value-Momentum score of 30 and an Earnings Quality percentile score of 4.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock five have either strong sell or sell ratings and two have a buy.

Year-to-date, the shares are up 32 percent, outperforming the near-14 percent gain in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)