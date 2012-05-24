Esso Thailand scores badly on earnings quality among seven companies in the country's energy sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil company has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 3, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Its net margins for 2011 lagged the industry median by over 13 percent.

Of seven analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a buy, three rank it a hold and three give it sell or strong sell ratings.

Esso currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 24.79 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is down over 22 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down over 9 percent for the same period.

Another stock that scored badly on earnings quality within the energy sector is IRPC with a score of 12.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)