Evergreen Fibreboard leads among 11 companies in
Malaysia's materials sector based on a combination of valuation
metrics and analyst revision scores, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The paper products firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score
of 97 and an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 90.
The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 74.
The stock is trading at just over one-third its intrinsic
value of 2.57 ringgit, as pegged by StarMine.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock one gives it a
strong buy rating while two recommend a hold.
The stock is down nearly 3 percent year-to-date against a
rise of 3.5 percent for the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)