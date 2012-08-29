Evolution Mining is likely to beat consensus earnings estimates for the year ending June 2012 by the widest margin among 49 firms in Australia's materials sector.

The data includes firms tracked by at least five analysts.

The firm, which is due to report full-year earnings on Aug. 30, shows the biggest predicted surprise of 15.4 percent.

While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for Evolution stands at A$0.115, the StarMine SmartEstimate is A$0.133.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts. In most cases, the mean estimate tends to get closer to the SmartEstimate as reporting day approaches, but this has not been so in the case of Evolution, suggesting that actual results will most likely surprise on the upside.

The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past month, while the broader index is 3.6 percent, as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)