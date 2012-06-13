* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/weg78s

Shares of Ezra Holdings, which saw a sharp fall over the last few months, looks set to reverese, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Wednesday, which is a positive sign.

The Relative Strength Index shows a bullish divergence, as the indicator has reached a 14-day high, while the security price has not.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

The stock is down more than 9 percent over the past month, while the index is down 3 percent, as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)