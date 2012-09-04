FJ Benjamin Holdings emerges as the worst
performer based on earnings metrics among eight firms in
Singapore's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 6. A
low score in the EQ model suggests poor earnings sustainability
over the next 12 months.
Its Analyst Revision score has dropped to 9 from 57 a month
ago. Two out of four analysts have cut their EPS estimates by
18.8 percent for the year ending June 2013 since Aug. 23.
Its Forward 12-month P/E is 12.3 compared to the peer average
of 10.2.
The firm also has a below-average score of 32 in the
SmartHoldings Model.
The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past month, largely in
line with the broader index, as of Monday's close.
Parkson Retail Asia leads the sector with an
Earnings Quality score of 97.
CONTEXT:
The company announced a net profit of S$13.5 million for the
year ending June 2012, up 6 percent from a year ago.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in the institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)