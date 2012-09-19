Australia's FKP Property Group lags on analyst
revisions among 47 companies in the country's financials sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The property developer has Analyst Revision (ARM) and
SmartHolding (SH) scores of 3 and 5 respectively, the lowest in
the sector. The low SH score suggests a potential decline in
institutional ownership.
The firm's net margin for for 2012 lags the industry average
by nearly 215 percent. Its free cash flow declined nearly 33
percent to A$41 million between June 2011 and June 2012. Its net
income declined A$391 million to a loss of A$363 million during
the same period.
Five of six analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the
firm for 2013 and 2014 by an average of 38.3 percent and 42.5
percent respectively since Aug. 29.
All five analysts tracking the stock have a 'hold' rating.
The stock is down over 30 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index gained 7.46 percent during the same period, as of
Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)