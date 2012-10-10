Flexigroup Ltd leads on analyst revisions among 45 companies in Australia's financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The financial services company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 96, the highest in the sector. Analysts have raised the average EPS estimate for the year ending June 2013 by 2 percent over the last month.

A high score of 94 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 3.2 against the peer average of 3.8.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, seven give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one gives a 'sell'.

The shares of the company have risen 78 percent so far this year, while the broader index gained 10.11 percent in the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

Fkp Property lags the sector with an ARM score of 1.

CONTEXT:

The company's net income rose 14 percent to A$59 million for the year ended June.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)