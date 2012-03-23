Malaysia's PPB Group tops the list of earnings downgrades among 18 companies in the country's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Analysts have downgraded EPS estimates on the company by 12.5 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

It also has a below-average Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 33 and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 24.

Year-to-date, the stock is down 3.15 percent against a 3.43 percent rise in the broader index.

Another food firm that took a hit from analysts is Cocoaland Holdings with a 9.5 percent EPS downgrade over the past month. It also has the lowest EQ score of 4 in the sector.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)