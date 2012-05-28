WRAPUP 2-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fys48s
Shares of Singapore's Fraser and Neave which are down about 6 percent over the last month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
The stock found support at its 200-day exponential moving average last week.
It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Friday.
Its Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line near upwards the oversold zone, a positive sign.
The stock is up nearly 1 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down marginally over the same period, as of Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
DUBAI, June 8 The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.