Feb 1 Shares in Singapore-listed Frasers
Centrepoint Trust are stuck at the lower end of their
trading range, with technical charts pointing to a likely
reversal.
The real estate investment trust is trading at its support
of S$1.425 and has reversed from this level previously. The
shares have been trading between S$1.53 - S$ 1.42 since
end-October.
The stock's Willams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring
overbought and oversold levels, is near 95. A level above 80
indicates a stock is oversold, while a reading below 20 suggests
a stock is overbought.
Frasers Centrepoint is also trading close to the lower
Bollinger band. The closer the price trades to the lower
Bollinger band, the more oversold it becomes and higher the
chances of a reversal.
CONTEXT:
Frasers Centrepoint owns shopping malls in Singapore.
Year-to-date, the stock has underperformed the benchmark and
is down about 1.0 percent versus a 9.0 percent rise in the
Straits Times Index.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)