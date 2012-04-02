Malaysia's Gamuda Berhad tops the list of analyst's EPS upgrades among 21 companies in the country's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thosmon Reuters StarMine shows.

Over the past month, analysts have raised earnings per share estimates on the firm by 7 percent for the year ending July 2012.

Bold revenue estimate for the year ending July 2012 is 25.9 percent above the mean of 2,978 ringgit.

The firm has the second best Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 96 in the sector.

It also has a SmartHoldings score of 100, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up about 7.3 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 4.29 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A bold estimate is one made by a 5-star analyst within the last 30 days that deviates from the mean by at least 5 percent and a nominal amount that varies by currency.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)