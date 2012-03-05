Garuda Indonesia emerges as a stand-out stock
based on analyst revision scores among 75 companies in the
country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The Indonesian flag carrier has an Analyst Revision score of
100 and analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates
over the past month by 6.9 percent for the year ending 2012.
It also has a Value-Momentum score of 84 and a SmartHoldings
score of 87.
All three analysts covering the stock give it strong buy or
buy recommendations.
The stock is about up 22 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up nearly 5 percent for the same
period.
CONTEXT:
On Feb 15, Garuda's CEO said it will go ahead with plans to
boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past .
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
