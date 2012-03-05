Garuda Indonesia emerges as a stand-out stock based on analyst revision scores among 75 companies in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The Indonesian flag carrier has an Analyst Revision score of 100 and analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates over the past month by 6.9 percent for the year ending 2012.

It also has a Value-Momentum score of 84 and a SmartHoldings score of 87.

All three analysts covering the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations.

The stock is about up 22 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 5 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 15, Garuda's CEO said it will go ahead with plans to boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)