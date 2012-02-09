Shares in gaming firm Genting Malaysia have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysian index constituents.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 15.1 million shares, nearly thrice its 30-day average volume of 5.3 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Technically, the stock also crossed below its 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Average this week. It closed up 1 percent on Thursday, recovering marginally from the previous day's 5 percent drop.

Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has dipped below its signal line, which is a bearish sign.

Its 14-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, crossed below the overbought line at 70. A score of 70 indicates overbought levels and a reading of 30 indicates oversold level.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/nyj56s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)