Shares in gaming firm Genting Malaysia have seen
the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among Malaysian index constituents.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 15.1 million
shares, nearly thrice its 30-day average volume of 5.3 million,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Technically, the stock also crossed below its 20-day and
50-day Exponential Moving Average this week. It closed up 1
percent on Thursday, recovering marginally from the previous
day's 5 percent drop.
Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has dipped
below its signal line, which is a bearish sign.
Its 14-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator,
crossed below the overbought line at 70. A score of 70 indicates
overbought levels and a reading of 30 indicates oversold level.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/nyj56s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)