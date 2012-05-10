* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/nah28s
Shares of Genting Singapore, down more than 3
percent over the past week, look set for a further downside,
technicals suggest.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) shows a
bearish divergence as the stock price formed higher highs, and
MACD formed lower highs.
The stock slipped below its 50-day and 200-day exponential
moving averages on Thursday, which is a negative sign.
Relative Strength Index (RSI), at its 14-day low, is
bearish.
The stock is up 1.5 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is down 2 percent for the same period, as
of Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)