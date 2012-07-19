Genting Singapore ranks the lowest on valuations among
nine companies in the city-state's consumer discretionary sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The resort operator has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score
of 6 and its Earnings Quality (EQ) score has declined 10 points
to 34 since its March filing.
The company's net margin for 2011 beat its competitors by
15.9 percent and its Forward 12 month Price-to-EPS ratio
exceeded that of its peers by 11 percent.
Of 23 analysts tracking the stock, 13 recommend a strong buy
or buy, nine have a hold and one gives it a sell rating.
The stock is down over 28 percent over the past year, while
the broader index is down just over 2 percent for the
same period.
Another company in the sector with a low Val-Mo is Raffles
Education Corp Ltd with a score of 10.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)