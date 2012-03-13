Thailand's Siam Global House Pcl is trading at overbought levels and could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The distributor of construction materials and equipment made a life-time high of 12.80 baht on Tuesday.

The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 76. A level above 70 is considered overbought.

Average Directional Index, an indicator that measures the strength of a trend, is at 51. A reading above 50 generally indicates a stock is overbought.

The stock trades close to its mean price target of 12.75 baht.

Year-to-date, it is up nearly 33 percent, outperforming the benchmark index which has risen 12 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/buv96s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)