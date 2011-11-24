Philippine's Globe Telecom's credit default swaps widened the most over the past month among the nine actively traded corporate CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

The company's 5-year CDS spread stood at 194.6 basis points on Thursday, having deteriorated by 20.5 percent, or 33.47 basis points, over the last one month.

Its CDS spread has doubled so far this year.

The widening in the CDS comes as Philippines' second-biggest telecom company said in November it plans to raise additional debt of $590 million in 2012/2013 to partly fund its network upgrade.

Globe Telecom's shares ended little changed at 996 peos on Thursday. They have risen about 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index edged up slightly.

In November, Globe Telecom, owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications, reported a 7.2 percent rise in nine-month net income. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)