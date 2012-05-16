* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tad38s
Shares of Globe Telecom, which are down more than 7
percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals
suggest.
The Philippine telecom service provider's stock slipped
below its 200-day Simple Moving Average this week, which is a
bearish sign.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
signal, suggests a new downtrend for Globe Telecom shares. The
indicator made higher lows and moved up to 19 on Wednesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
below the signal line.
The stock is down 5 percent over the past week, as of
Tuesday's close, in line with the broader index.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)